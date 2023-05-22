5/21/23 NJPW Strong Resurgence results from Long Beach, CA
– Tag Team Match:
El Barbaro Cavernario & Virus defeat TMDK (Bad Dude Tito & Zack Sabre Jr.) (w/Kosei Fujita) (14:05)
– NJPW STRONG Women’s Title Semifinal Round Tournament Match:
Mercedes Mone defeats Stephanie Vaquer (11:55)
– NJPW STRONG Women’s Title Semifinal Round Tournament Match:
Willow Nightingale defeats Momo Kohgo (9:37)
– Street Fight:
Juice Robinson (w/Toni Storm) defeats Fred Rosser (23:10)
– NJPW STRONG Openweight Title Match:
KENTA defeats Hikuleo (c) (11:57) – Title change
– Six Man Tag Team Match:
The Blackpool Combat Club (Jon Moxley & Wheeler Yuta) & Shota Umino defeat CHAOS (Kazuchika Okada, Rocky Romero & Tomohiro Ishii) (19:37)
– IWGP United States Heavyweight Title #1 Contendership Tournament Match:
Will Ospreay defeats Hiroshi Tanahashi (16:44)
– NJPW STRONG Women’s Title Final Round Tournament Match:
Willow Nightingale defeats Mercedes Mone (9:37)
