Video: Willow Nightingale wins the NJPW Strong Women’s title, Mercedes Mone injured

May 21, 2023 - by Steve Gerweck

Willow Nightingale has defeated Mercedes Mone to win the NJPW Strong Women’s Championship. Really awkward ending to the match. Mercedes had to be carried to the back and couldn’t walk on her own.

