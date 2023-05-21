Video: Willow Nightingale wins the NJPW Strong Women’s title, Mercedes Mone injured

Willow Nightingale has defeated Mercedes Mone to win the NJPW Strong Women’s Championship. Really awkward ending to the match. Mercedes had to be carried to the back and couldn’t walk on her own.

Willow Nightingale become the first ever #njpw Strong Women's Champion at RESURGENCE she just defeated the Moné maker Mercedes Moné who I think ends up injured at the end of the match, congratulations to Willow and let's see who is gonna be the first challenger #njresurgence pic.twitter.com/UwIuL8OaMb — Rincón Distroyer del Wrestling (@Rincon_Distroye) May 22, 2023

Willow Nightingale is pouncing with a vengeance against Mercedes Moné! pic.twitter.com/74XHHShB4X — Covalent TV (@TheCovalentTV) May 22, 2023

Phew 😮‍💨 not how I dreamed for tonight to go.

I’m so sorry and I love you guys so much.

I’m gonna heal and be back better than ever.

💙@njpwglobal pic.twitter.com/6909ByHdli — Mercedes Moné Varnado (@MercedesVarnado) May 22, 2023