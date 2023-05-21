Video: Eddie Kingston calls out Kenta for NJPW Strong Openweight Championship

May 21, 2023 - by Steve Gerweck

KENTA defeated Hikuelo via count out to win the Strong Openweight Championship. After the match, Eddie Kingston calls out Kenta and says he wants a shot at the belt once he’s healed up.

Post Category: News     Tags:

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Santana Garrett

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal