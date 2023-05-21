Video: Eddie Kingston calls out Kenta for NJPW Strong Openweight Championship

KENTA defeated Hikuelo via count out to win the Strong Openweight Championship. After the match, Eddie Kingston calls out Kenta and says he wants a shot at the belt once he’s healed up.

OMG IT'S EDDIE KINGSTON CALLING OUT KENTA FROM THE BULLET CLUB CHALLENGING HIM FOR THE #NJPW STRONG OPEN WEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP! LFG!!!!! 😱😱😱😱😱👎💥🩸🩸🩸🩸 #njResurgence #njpwSTRONG #njpwworldpic.twitter.com/7CfkVmwxPk — YXNG SHARK 🦈⚡🃏🩸 (@YXNGSHARK) May 22, 2023