SummerSlam nearing 40,000 tickets sold at Ford Field

SummerSlam is just a few hundred tickets away from crossing the 40,000 tickets sold at the Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan.

While not the whole stadium will be used, WWE added more sections recently with the cheapest prices available at $84 each. Some third row ringside seats are still available for a cool $4,000. WWE will once again not be using a large set for this event and it will be the same entrance way used at this year’s Royal Rumble or last year’s SummerSlam.

Tickets are available at Ticketmaster.com.

This will be WWE’s first event at Ford Field since WrestleMania 23 took place there back in 2007, headlined by John Cena vs Shawn Michaels for the WWE championship.