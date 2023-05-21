Notes on Bayley and Shayna Baszler

– As previously noted, the WWE women’s tag team titles have been vacated due to Liv Morgan suffering an injury. Bayley, who will be teaming up with Iyo Sky in an upcoming four-way tag team match to crown new champions, issued the following statement via Twitter…

“These titles have been through A LOT. The ones who’ve held them know the pride and sometimes the extreme struggle that comes with them. But we keep fighting for them, we take a stand for them. Through injuries, break ups and hopeful opportunities…..there’s magic in there waiting.”

– In an interview with Ring the Belle (via Fightful), Shayna Baszler spoke about how Nia Jax helped her in her WWE career, particularly when she was new to the main roster.

She said:

“I had a lot of fun teaming up with Nia. She really helped me out when I didn’t know anyone. I had just come up here. We decided to team up, and she actually really helped me out a lot behind the scenes, too, like ‘knowing the ropes,’ as they say. I enjoyed it because I did get to show a different side of me that I didn’t get to really show in NXT.“