Night of Champions press conference set for Friday in Jeddah

WWE will be hosting a press conference live from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia this coming Friday just 24 hours before Night of Champions.

The press conference will air live on WWE’s social media properties at Noon ET, which is 7PM local time.

Advertised on the graphic for the press conference are Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa, Brock Lesnar, Cody Rhodes, Trish Stratus, Becky Lynch, Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, Seth Rollins, AJ Styles, Gunther, and Mustafa Ali.

Night of Champions will take place from the 35,000-seater Jeddah Superdome. The majority of tickets, except those VIP ones on the floor, are sold out already. Tickets are available from ticketmx.com.