News and notes on Dana Brooke, Dakota Kai, Jeremy Borash, and Rich Swann

– According to Kevin Nash, Jeremy Borash is Triple H’s “right hand man” and is currently the Senior Director of Content & Development.

– Dana Brooke at today’s PBA event…

We’ve got @WWE royalty Dana Brooke in the house to throw out the first ball for the finals of the @PBATour Super Slam Cup!!! We’re LIVE on FOX- come join us!! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/1RwjMA0STf — Kimberly Pressler (@MissPressler) May 21, 2023

– Fightful has heard that Dakota Kai’s injury appears to be worse than the injury suffered by Liv Morgan.

There are no details on the injury, but, Bayley made note on SmackDown this past Friday night during a backstage interview that Dakota was “badly injured”.

– Last night, Rich Swann won the Best of the Best tournament which was for vacant CZW Championship. The title was last held by Joe Gacy who vacated it when he signed with WWE.

Congratulations to Your 2023, BOTB 19 winner and NEEEEEWWWW CZW Word Heavyweight champion…. Rich Swann!#CZWBOTB @WatchOnPremier

▶️ https://t.co/BfaCgu3cZ9 pic.twitter.com/hGJhzx0Nu5 — CZW: Combat Zone Wrestling (@combatzone) May 21, 2023

