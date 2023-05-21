News and notes on Dana Brooke, Dakota Kai, Jeremy Borash, and Rich Swann

May 21, 2023 - by Steve Gerweck

– According to Kevin Nash, Jeremy Borash is Triple H’s “right hand man” and is currently the Senior Director of Content & Development.

– Fightful has heard that Dakota Kai’s injury appears to be worse than the injury suffered by Liv Morgan.

There are no details on the injury, but, Bayley made note on SmackDown this past Friday night during a backstage interview that Dakota was “badly injured”.

– Last night, Rich Swann won the Best of the Best tournament which was for vacant CZW Championship. The title was last held by Joe Gacy who vacated it when he signed with WWE.

