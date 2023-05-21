Mercedes Moné taps out Mojo Muhtadi ahead of return to wrestling ring

Filed to GERWECK.NET:

Mercedes Moné may have given us a preview of things to come when she fights this weekend … ’cause the former WWE Superstar beat the s*** out of “Mojo” Muhtadi, making the TMZ Sports cohost tap out with her signature “Statement Maker” finisher.

Moné will fight Stephanie Vaquer, a Chilean professional wrestler, at Walter Pyramid in Long Beach, CA, on Sunday, during New Japan Pro Wrestling’s “Resurgence” … in the first round of the Strong Women’s Championship Tournament.

But, first, she sent a message to her challenger … at the expense of Mojo!

Muhtadi went to give Mercedes, his good friend, a high five, but she turned it into the “Statement Maker” (aka the “Bank Statement” in the WWE), a maneuver she’s used on countless opponents throughout her wrestling career, culminating in multiple championships.

Mercedes also broke down this weekend’s tourney … explaining a win over Stephanie would catapult her to the championship match against her translator from Japan, Momo Kohgo, or AEW wrestler Willow Nightingale, to crown the first-ever NJPW Strong Women’s champ.

Following her split from WWE, Mercedes returned to the ring in February … and was an instant hit in NJPW, where she defeated Kairi to win the IWGP Championship in her debut.

Unfortunately, Moné dropped the title to Mayu Iwatani at the Stardom All Star Grand Queendom event in Tokyo in April.

In fact, Mojo visited Mercedes in Japan last month … where she told him she couldn’t wait to get home and smoke a blunt with her cousin, Snoop Dogg!