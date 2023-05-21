Mercedes Mone back in action tonight in tournament for NJPW Strong Women’s championship

Mercedes Mone will be back in action later tonight in a tournament to crown the inaugural NJPW Strong Women’s champion.

The show will take place at the Walter Pyramid in Long Beach, California and will air on the NJPW World streaming service.

The tournament matches will have Willow Nightingale versus Momo Kohgo and Mone vs Stephanie Vaquer. Nightingale is under contract with AEW while Kohl is with STARDOM and Vaquer is under a deal with CMLL. The two winners of those matches will then face each other later in the evening to crown the new champion.

Mone lost the IWGP Women’s title to Mayo Iwatani at the All Star Grand Queendom in Yokohama, Japan, last month. She lasted 64 days as champion.