Cena says he will be there when Charlotte Flair breaks title record

16-time world champion John Cena revealed on MTV News in an interview that he told Ric Flair that if his daughter Charlotte breaks the record of 17 world titles, he will be there in attendance to shake her hand.

Cena put over Charlotte’s legacy and the work she puts in and said that both he and Ric will be there to see it happen live when the day comes that Charlotte breaks both their record.

“I got to see Ric recently and told him that if that happens, we will both be there because I think that’s tremendous,” Cena said. “I’m not shortchanging anybody else but just because I know and love Ric and I admire what Charlotte’s done, that’s my connection to that moment so that’s why I gotta say her.”

Both Flair and Cena sit on 16 world championships and Flair said in the past that he wouldn’t mind if Cena goes to 17 and surpasses him. But at this rate, it will be his daughter who surpasses both of them!