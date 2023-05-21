Kyle Fletcher announced that Mark David is injured. Aussie Open vacated both the IWGP and NJPW Strong tag team titles.

BREAKING

Due to an injury for Mark Davis, Aussie Open has vacated both the NJPW STRONG and IWGP Tag Team Championships.

Dominion will see both titles decided on June 4.

