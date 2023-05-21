Aussie Open has vacated both the NJPW STRONG and IWGP Tag Team Championships

May 21, 2023 - by Steve Gerweck

Kyle Fletcher announced that Mark David is injured. Aussie Open vacated both the IWGP and NJPW Strong tag team titles.

