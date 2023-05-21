AEW files for new trademark of logo

– Fightful reports that on May 16, AEW filed for a new trademark of its logo, the three letters AEW, to use for entertainment services. The listing reads:

The mark consists of the letters AEW displayed in a stylized manner.

Mark For: AEW trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment services in the nature of live wrestling performances; Entertainment services in the nature of production of television shows and multimedia entertainment content featuring wrestling programs and events; Fan clubs; Ticket reservation and booking services for recreational and leisure events, namely, wrestling events; Educational and entertainment services, namely, a continuing program about wrestling accessible by radio, television, satellite, audio, video and computer networks; Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services in the nature of development, creation, production, distribution, and post-production of television shows; Entertainment services, namely, production and distribution of ongoing television programs in the field of wrestling; Entertainment services, namely, an ongoing multimedia program featuring wrestling distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; Entertainment services, namely, an ongoing series featuring wrestling provided through a global computer network; Entertainment services, namely, providing ongoing webisodes featuring wrestling via a global computer network; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network.