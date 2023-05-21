5/20/23 WWE NXT house show results from Orlando, FL
– Nathan Frazer d Kale Dixon
– Bron Breakker defeated Brooks Jensen
– Hank Walker / Tank Ledger defeated The Bayou Boys
– NXT Heritage Champion Noam Dar defeated Edris Enofe
– Valentina Feroz / Yulissa Leon / Fallon Henley defeated Stevie Turner / Monika Klisara / Kiana James
– Dragon Lee / Trick Williams d Dante Chen / Big Boa
– Ivy Nile d an Enhancement Talent. After the match, Tiffany Stratton challenges Ivy Nile to a match.
– Ivy Nile d Tiffany Stratton Via DQ.
Thank you #NXTOrlando 🔥🔥 #diamondmine #pitbull #eatit pic.twitter.com/p8fyH3soiW
— ivynile_wwe (@ivynile_wwe) May 21, 2023
– Axiom d Luca Crusifino
– NXT Title: Carmelo Hayes (c) ( w/ Trick Williams ) d Malik Blade
source: WRESTLING BODYSLAM . COM