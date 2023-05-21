4 tickets for $40 offer for Double or Nothing 2023 pay-per-view

With ticket sales lacking, AEW is doing a promotion for the Double or Nothing pay-per-view in Las Vegas where you can get four tickets for just $40 plus taxes and fees.

The offer is available through AXS.COM using the code REWARDS and it’s also valid for the Dynamite and Rampage television tapings at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Wednesday night. To get Double or Nothing tickets click here while if you want to get Dynamite/Rampage tapings click here.

Tickets for Double or Nothing remain under 7,000 in total, a far cry from last year’s event which sold out on the first day of sales with 15,000 in attendance.

A stand alone live Rampage taping was originally set for Friday but the show was removed after TNT bumped it from its usual time slot for other sports.

A Fan Fest will be held at the MGM Grand Conference Center on Saturday from 10AM until 6PM. Tickets are also available for that event through AXS.COM.