Updates on AEW’s “Fight Forever” and Matt Cardona

Matt Cardona defeats Jacob Fatu to become The New HOG World Championship #BewareTheFury Steph De Lander attacked the referee while counting , then Matt took advantage to pick up the win pic.twitter.com/EyEJrZx20k — Pro Wrestling & MMA News (@PWMMANews) May 20, 2023

– Fightful reports that AEW “Fight Forever” will be released on June 27th. An official announcement is scheduled for next week. The game is currently set to be a one off release with constant updates. Thought AEW holds the rights to the engine, should they choose to release a sequel.