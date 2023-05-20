Updates on AEW’s “Fight Forever” and Matt Cardona

May 20, 2023 - by Steve Gerweck

Matt Cardona defeated Jacob Fatu to become The New HOG World Championship on Friday Night…

– Fightful reports that AEW “Fight Forever” will be released on June 27th. An official announcement is scheduled for next week. The game is currently set to be a one off release with constant updates. Thought AEW holds the rights to the engine, should they choose to release a sequel.

