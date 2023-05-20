Notes on Seth Rollins, Jon Moxley, Josh Alexander, and Smackdown’s future

– Seth Rollins has a role in Marvel Studios’ upcoming film Captain America: New World Order. He was filming in Atlanta this week, which is why he was only on RAW in a pre-taped segment. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Rollins will also miss this Monday’s episode of RAW, as he will continue filming the movie.

– Hiroshi Tanahashi on Jon Moxley via Sports Illustrated:

“I hold Jon Moxley in high respect. Moxley’s style is brutal, but there’s a beauty to his brutality. I want to wrestle him a lot more.”

– AXS TV is set to air Impact’s Josh Alexander documentary later this month, according to a new report. PWInsider has confirmed that Diary: Josh Alexander will air on June 1st at 7 PM ET.

The Jorge Barbosa-directed documentary aired on Fight Network in Canada and aired on YouTube, and was described as follows:

For the first time ever, Josh Alexander reveals his tumultuous past while chronicling his journey through the pro wrestling indie scene. Learn why those past events fuel his desires and drive him to define his aggressive in-ring style. Following Josh Alexander over six months, we go behind the scenes and into his mind, as he prepares for a championship opportunity. See the true emotions and discover the new responsibilities he faces as he enters the main event picture.

– While speaking at the MoffettNathanson’s Inaugural Technology, Media, and Telecom Conference, WWE CEO Nick Khan talked about the possibility of WWE programming moving to a streaming service…

“We like broadcast, but if you look at what Amazon has done with Thursday Night Football, and folks can say that viewership is down. It’s worked because it keeps people engaged in Prime and obviously they went out and got a high-priced, capable broadcast team. They are having NBC produced it because obviously it needed to look great if they were going to have big programming. It’s worked great for them. What we believe Amazon is looking to do, is they want to program nights of the week. If you look at the PAC 12, if we were advising the PAC 12, and we’re not, we’d say, ‘Go full in on Amazon.’ Yes, you may get smaller viewership, but if you can get the right deal in place for the PAC 12, which is primarily west coast based, you can do east coast prime time games that start at 5 o’clock local and get people engaged on Saturdays. For us with Friday Night SmackDown, which was on Thursdays prior to going on Fox and Tuesdays before that. We could go any night of the week. For entities looking to program any night of the week, we think we’re attractive to them as well.” (quote courtesy of Jeremy Lambert)

Khan also talked about WWE Smackdown potentially moving to Amazon last month…