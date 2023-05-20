Notes on Mandy Rose, Paige VanZant, and Dustin Rhodes

– Former WWE NXT women’s champion Mandy Rose participated in a bikini photo shoot collaboration with former MMA fighter and AEW wrestler Paige VanZant.

– Congratulations to Dustin Rhodes!

Today is a day that I am most proud of.

Today is 15 yrs clean and sober from drugs and alcohol.

It was a difficult journey for me, but when we work our programs diligently, magic starts to happen. I thank God for this second chance and new lease on life. I choose not to turn… pic.twitter.com/m7iYnOVvvv

— Dustin Rhodes (@dustinrhodes) May 19, 2023