Match announced for next week’s ROH TV, Saraya on the WWE hall of fame

– NJPW World Television Champion Zack Sabre Jr. and Ring of Honor World Television Champion Samoa Joe vs. Christopher Daniels and Matt Sydal has been made for this coming Thursday’s ROH TV on “Honor Club”.

If Daniels/Sydal win, they will both receive a shot at their opponents championships at a later date.

ROH + NJPW World TV Champions team up, Samoa Joe + Zack Sabre Jr vs former ROH World Tag Team Champions Christopher Daniels/Matt Sydal! pic.twitter.com/R9jrGa7QXg — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) May 20, 2023

– While speaking on The Corner Podcast, Saraya was asked if she would accept being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. Saraya stated that she would post it all over Twitter if she got a WWE Hall Of Fame induction. She added that Twitter would be very mad about an induction as well. I would — I mean, Twitter would be very mad but I would accept it and post it all over Twitter (if WWE decided to put me in their Hall of Fame). But I would be like, absolutely, yes I do. I will be a part of the Hall of Fame, thank you. I would love to be in the Hall of Fame one day. I would love it. I feel like I’ve done a lot, I feel like I have. A lot of women have done a lot though. You look at A.J. Lee and you know, all these women, they deserve to be in it too before me so, it’s awesome.