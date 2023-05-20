Mandy Rose teams up with Paige VanZant for photo spread

Former NXT Women’s champion Mandy Rose has teamed up popular MMA and former AEW star Paige VanZant for a collaboration on her FanTime page.

“Hottest collab Evaaa,” Mandy wrote in a post on Instagram, giving fans a streamy sneak peek of what’s to come.

All the photos will be uploaded on Mandy’s paywalled page, the same page which eventually got her fired from WWE several months ago for containing photos that WWE thought crossed the line.

VanZant is super popular on social media as well for obvious reasons with 3.2 million followers on her Instagram.

Mandy’s FanTime access is available for $7.99 for one month.