5/20/23 WWE house shore results from Fayetteville, NC

– WWE Raw Women’s Title: Bianca Belair (c) d Asuka / Bayley : Belair hits the KOD on Bayley.

– WWE U.S. Title: Austin Theory (c) Retains vs Sheamus

– Solo Sikoa defeated Matt Riddle

– The LWO: Rey Mysterio / Santos Escobar d The Judgment Day: Dominick Mysterio / Damian Priest

– WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley Retains vs Zelina Vega

– OMOS ( w/ MVP ) defeated Ricochet

– The OC : AJ Styles / Luke Gallows / Karl Anderson d The Imperium: WWE IC Champion GUNTHER / Ludwig Kaiser / Giovanni Vinci : Styles pins Kaiser after delivering the Phenomenal Forearm.

– Street Fight: Cody Rhodes d Finn Balor

Cody Rhodes has a theory as to why Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar weren't here tonight.#WWEFayetteville pic.twitter.com/NG77KEROZV — ScottyChrysForever33 (@ScottyStyles33) May 21, 2023

source: WRESTLING BODYSLAM . COM