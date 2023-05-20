5/20/23 WWE house shore results from Fayetteville, NC
– WWE Raw Women’s Title: Bianca Belair (c) d Asuka / Bayley : Belair hits the KOD on Bayley.
– WWE U.S. Title: Austin Theory (c) Retains vs Sheamus
– Solo Sikoa defeated Matt Riddle
– The LWO: Rey Mysterio / Santos Escobar d The Judgment Day: Dominick Mysterio / Damian Priest
– WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley Retains vs Zelina Vega
– OMOS ( w/ MVP ) defeated Ricochet
– The OC : AJ Styles / Luke Gallows / Karl Anderson d The Imperium: WWE IC Champion GUNTHER / Ludwig Kaiser / Giovanni Vinci : Styles pins Kaiser after delivering the Phenomenal Forearm.
– Street Fight: Cody Rhodes d Finn Balor
