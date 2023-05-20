5/20/23 WWE house shore results from Fayetteville, NC

May 20, 2023 - by Steve Gerweck

Photo Credit: @ByronSaxton

– WWE Raw Women’s Title: Bianca Belair (c) d Asuka / Bayley : Belair hits the KOD on Bayley.

– WWE U.S. Title: Austin Theory (c) Retains vs Sheamus

– Solo Sikoa defeated Matt Riddle

– The LWO: Rey Mysterio / Santos Escobar d The Judgment Day: Dominick Mysterio / Damian Priest

– WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley Retains vs Zelina Vega

– OMOS ( w/ MVP ) defeated Ricochet

– The OC : AJ Styles / Luke Gallows / Karl Anderson d The Imperium: WWE IC Champion GUNTHER / Ludwig Kaiser / Giovanni Vinci : Styles pins Kaiser after delivering the Phenomenal Forearm.

– Street Fight: Cody Rhodes d Finn Balor

source: WRESTLING BODYSLAM . COM

Post Category: News     Tags:

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Dream Girl Ellie

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal