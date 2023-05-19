Update on tonight’s WWE Smackdown lineup

Asuka vs. Zelina Vega has been announced for tonight’s WWE SmackDown. The previously announced lineup looks like this-

* LA Knight and Rick Boogs vs. The Street Profits

* Grayson Waller debuts The Grayson Waller Effect on SmackDown with guest AJ Styles

* Pretty Deadly’s Kit Wilson and Elton Prince debut on SmackDown vs. Ridge Holland and Butch of The Brawling Brutes

* The Usos vs. The LWO’s Santos Escobar and 2023 WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio

* Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa come face-to-face with Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn ahead of Night of Champions title match