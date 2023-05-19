Update on Jerry “The King” Lawler

As previously noted, Jerry “The King” Lawler was hospitalized after having a “serious medical episode” in February of 2023 which was later revealed to have been a stroke. Lawler was part of the 2023 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony but had to record a pre-taped video message from his home.

During his podcast, Lawler’s longtime commentary partner Jim Ross provided a health update on Lawler…

“I talked to Lawler just the other day. He’s still struggling with his health. He’s got good doctors, and they think they have identified many of the issues, but he’s not out of the woods yet in terms of achieving a good level of health. As always when we talk, his voice starts off a little bit weak and then it gets stronger as he talks and we laugh and we tell stories with each other.”

(quote source: WrestlingInc.com)