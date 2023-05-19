Trinity victorious in her Impact Wrestling in-ring debut

In her first match in a year, Trinity was victorious in her in-ring Impact Wrestling debut, defeating KiLynn King in the main event of last night’s Impact on AXS TV.

The former Smackdown and WWE Women’s Tag Team champion beat King via submission.

It was her first match since May 15, 2022, when she teamed up with Sasha Banks to successfully defend the WWE Women’s Tag Team titles against Natalya and Shayna Baszler at a non-televised event at Berglund Center in Roanoke, Virginia.

The next night on Raw, Trinity, then known as Naomi, and her partner walked out of WWE over creative differences.

Trinity’s second opponent has already been lined up as Gisele Shaw has answered Trinity’s open challenge for next week’s Under Siege Impact Plus streaming event.