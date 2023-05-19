The $1 billion AEW television deal that never was

The much-expected TV renewal rights for AEW programming which was rumored to be announced this past Wednesday at the WBD upfronts never came, ending a week of high hopes for AEW fans in a bit of a downer.

The only thing that was announced on Wednesday was the creation of Collision, the new Saturday night show which will kick off on June 17. Even that announcement came with a bit of issues as CM Punk was omitted from all marketing material in the 11th hour due to another disagreement with the company.

AEW is obviously getting additional money for Collision, but it looks like that it is a separate deal from the current Dynamite and Rampage one.

The current deal for Dynamite and Rampage expire at the end of this year but Warner Bros. Discovery have an option year they can pick up as well.

Rumors were floating around that the new TV deal would be in excess of $1 billion over a five-year period, giving AEW financial stability and power to negotiate better deals for want-away stars.