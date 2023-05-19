Steve Austin Gives Heartfelt Tribute To ‘Superstar’ Billy Graham

Filed to GERWECK.NET:

Steve Austin is sharing his fond memories of “Superstar” Billy Graham and the huge impact he had on professional wrestling … after the WWE Hall of Famer passed away on Wednesday.

“I watched his career very intently,” Austin told TMZ Sports this week. “He started becoming so entertaining with his promos that the crowd was starting to like him, which is what happened to me.”

“He was great. He was all about the showmanship of it and the physique, and he was a different vibe and a helluva promo. He influenced a whole lot of people.”

Billy died Wednesday with his wife, Valerie, and their daughter by his side … after battling “very serious health issues” that left him hospitalized in the ICU for three weeks.

Despite now being gone, it’s clear Graham will not be forgotten … fellow Superstars like Ric Flair, X-Pac, and Bubba Ray Dudley have all expressed condolences after his death.

As for what Steve’s up to these days … the “Texas Rattlesnake” told us a wild story about him officiating a wedding on his “Stone Cold Takes on America” show, which airs Sundays at 10 PM on A&E.