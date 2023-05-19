Ronda Rousey notes

Ronda Rousey is reportedly taking time off soon.

Rousey and Shayna Baszler were drafted to RAW in the 2023 WWE Draft, and just this past week they attacked WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Raquel Rodriguez to set up Rousey’s title program that has been planned since before WrestleMania 39. Liv Morgan was not involved in the RAW angle due to her injury.

A new report from the Wrestling Observer notes that the Rousey and Baszler vs. Morgan and Rodriguez feud will depend on the severity of Morgan’s injury, and the timing is now an issue because Rousey is planning to take time off at a certain time-frame, which was before WrestleMania, and the storyline was to end well before that.

Rousey and Baszler were originally scheduled to win the titles at WrestleMania, and the titles were said to be just one step in a longer-term storyline for Rousey. It was noted that WWE would have to speed up the storyline if Rousey doesn’t extend her stay because the original plan was to establish the team as champions for a while, and then do the actual storyline that this was to build to.