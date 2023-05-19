Roman Reigns added to WWE SuperShow in Mexico City in July

WWE today announced that Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will appear live at the Arena CDMX in Mexico City, on Saturday, July 22 for the WWE SuperShow non-televised live event.

This will be Reigns’ first time in Mexico City since late December 2019 and WWE is loading up the card with the likes of Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair, Rey Mysterio, Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens, and others.

Charlotte Flair, who has been out since WrestleMania, is also being advertised for the show.

Tickets are available at www.superboletos.com.

Speaking of Reigns, the champ was recently part of promotional material for the WWE live event in Fayetteville, North Carolina tomorrow but WWE acknowledged that it was a mistake and Reigns would not be appearing at the show. Fans who purchased a ticket to go see The Tribal Chief can request a refund at the point of purchase until 7:30PM ET tomorrow.