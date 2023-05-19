News for tonight’s WWE Smackdown

Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX will air live from the Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina. WWE will also tape the May 26 Night of Champions go-home SmackDown tonight.

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa will be on tonight’s SmackDown to face-off with their Night of Champions opponents, Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. Pretty Deadly will make their blue brand debuts against The Brawling Brutes, while Grayson Waller will bring The Grayson Waller Effect to Friday nights. His guest will be AJ Styles.

A recent listing from the arena notes that new RAW Superstar Braun Strowman will be appearing tonight. RAW’s Matt Riddle vs. WWE United States Champion Austin Theory is also advertised locally.

WWE has announced the following card for tonight’s SmackDown:

* LA Knight and Rick Boogs vs. The Street Profits

* Grayson Waller debuts The Grayson Waller Effect on SmackDown with guest AJ Styles

* Pretty Deadly’s Kit Wilson and Elton Prince debut on SmackDown vs. Ridge Holland and Butch of The Brawling Brutes

* The Usos vs. The LWO’s Santos Escobar and 2023 WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio

* Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa come face-to-face with Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn ahead of Night of Champions title match