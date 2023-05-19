LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S WWE SMACKDOWN

– Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX opens live from the Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina as Michael Cole welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Wade Barrett. Cole sends us right to the ring as fans cheer.

– The music hits and out comes The Bloodline – Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa and Paul Heyman. No sign of The Usos. They stop and raise their gold and 1s in the air as pyro goes off. Reigns, Sikoa and Heyman march to the ring as Mike Rome does the introductions and Cole hypes tonight’s show.

Cole shows us what happened last week with The Usos and The Tribal Chief, when Heyman announced that Reigns and Sikoa will challenge Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn at Night of Champions. Reigns and Sikoa pose again as more pyro goes off. Reigns receives the mic from The Wise Man but a quick “you suck!” chant breaks out. Reigns says that’s not how we start things off, no. He then calls on Columbia to acknowledge him. The music immediately interrupts and out comes Owens, then Zayn.

We see what happened on SmackDown with Heyman making an arrangement to have Imperium assist with Zayn and Owens. Fans chant “Sami!” now. Reigns says this is perfect, fans seem excited, this was his plan all along, to bring the champs out here. Reigns says Columbia already did it, so now it’s time for the champs to acknowledge The Tribal Chief, and when they’re done, drop off the titles and see yourselves out.

Owens steps up to fight and so does Sikoa. Reigns mocks Owens to Solo. Reigns says he’s had a special career, with the highest of highs and lowest of lows, but his one regret is wasting time on Zayn. Sami says his one regret is not hitting Reigns with the steel chair sooner. Sami reminds Reigns of WWE Elimination Chamber and says he didn’t think they’d be in the ring together again, but here they are and he has nothing to say… except this. Sami goes on about how Reigns wants their titles now but it won’t happen at Night of Champions. And why? Because you’re just not as good as us, or as good as The Usos.

Reigns responds and goes on about how he took it easy on Zayn… The Usos suddenly attack from the side, taking Owens and Zayn out. They take the champs to ringside and leave them laying. The Usos come back in and they are fired up, looking for approval from Reigns. Reigns is furious. He says this is his ring and he didn’t tell them to come out here and do this, he had one plan and they ruined it. Reigns turns to storm out of the ring but bumps into Solo. Solo looks over at him and just stands there. Reigns seems a bit shaken up but angry as he marches up the ramp to the back while the others watch. We go to commercial.

– Back from the break and The Bloodline is in their locker room suite. Jey Uso is apologizing to Roman Reigns but he’s furious, saying he had something he wanted to say to Sami Zayn, because he gave that fool a year of his life, but he didn’t get to because The Usos did what thy wanted to do, not what has kept us on the top of the mountain. Reigns says he’s that guy, he makes the choices. Reigns tells The Usos to get out and they leave in a hurry. Solo Sikoa and Paul Heyman watch from the back of the room.

Pretty Deadly vs. The Brawling Brutes

We go back to the ring and out comes The Brawling Brutes – Ridge Holland and Butch with Sheamus. We cut to a pre-recorded vignette of Pretty Deadly’s Kit Wilson and Elton Prince wearing chef gear. They have the recipe for greatness all figured out – two cups of charisma, two tablespoons of tag team originality, a dash of good looks, and the most important ingredients – one Kit Wilson and one Elton Prince. We go back to the ring and out comes Pretty Deadly. Sheamus joins the announcers for commentary.

Wilson starts off with Butch and they go at it. Butch with a clothesline to start. Wilson turns it around and in comes Prince for the double team but Butch stomps their fingers and kicks them both.

Ridge tags in and nails a running kick to Prince while Butch holds him. Ridge with a long vertical suplex to Prince. Wilson tags back in and they run a distraction on Holland, allowing Wilson to spike him with a DDT in the middle of the ring. Back to commercial with Pretty Deadly posing in the middle of the ring.

Back from the break and Pretty Deadly continues to double team Holland. They drop double elbows and Prince covers for 2. Prince stays on top of Holland for another 2 count. Holland and Prince trade strikes now. Holland with a running back-drop. Wilson tags in to prevent the tag. Butch starts fading with Wilson on his back now.

Butch tags in and unloads on both opponents with enziguris and a pair of German suplexes. Butch continues running wild, stomping fingers and dropping Wilson with a Brainbuster for a close 2 count as Sheamus cheers him on.

Wilson kicks Butch but Butch nails an enziguri. Butch climbs up with right hands but he’s knocked off. Holland tags in and now has both opponents on his shoulders, then slams them both to the mat for a big pop.

The Brutes deliver 10 Beats of the Bodhrán now – Holland on Wilson in the middle of the ring, Butch on Prince while he’s stuck on the ropes. The referee is briefly distracted now, allowing Prince to unhook himself from the ropes, then double team Holland with Spilt Milk. Prince runs back over and ties himself up in the ropes again while Wilson rolls Holland for the pin to win.

Winners: Pretty Deadly

– After the match, Pretty Deadly celebrates as we go to replays. Wilson and Prince stand tall now.

– Cole sends us to a tribute video for WWE Hall of Famer “Superstar” Billy Graham, who passed away at the age of 79 on Wednesday.

Asuka vs. Zelina Vega

Back from the break and out comes Asuka. We see how she attacked RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair last week. Cole hypes Asuka vs. Belair for WWE Night of Champions. Kayla Braxton is backstage with Zelina Vega now. She knows she’s ready for Asuka because when she got the love from her people in Puerto Rico, it made her realize she belongs with the top dogs of the women’s division, and that nothing else matters. She says when she gave her all against SmackDown Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley, she proved she can go with the best of the best, and tonight Asuka will see she’s ready. Vega puts on her mask and heads out.

The bell rings and Vega quickly rolls Asuka up for a close 2 count. Vega takes Asuka back down for another pin attempt. Vega keeps control but Asuka avoids a 619 attempt. Asuka grabs Vega and slams her face-first into the announce table. Asuka stays in control at ringside and shows off some as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Asuka remains in control, working Vega around. Vega fights back and nails a basement dropkick. Vega hits 619 this time and then goes to the middle rope for a tribute to WWE Hall of Famer Eddie Guerrero. Vega with the middle rope Meteora for a close 2 count.

Asuka and Vega tangle now, trading pin attempts and holds on the mat. Asuka quickly drops Vega into the Asuka Lock for the submission win in the middle of the ring.

Winner: Asuka

– After the match, Asuka keeps the hold applied as the referee warns her and Vega screams out. The music interrupts and out comes Belair to make the save, forcing Asuka to retreat. Belair checks on Vega, then stops Asuka from trying to come back in. Asuka suddenly spits the black mist at Belair but it barely hits her. Asuka laughs as Belair stares her down from the ring.

– Tonight’s Progressive Match Flo video looks at AJ Styles vs. Seth Rollins for the new WWE World Heavyweight Title at Night of Champions.

– Still to come, AJ Styles will be on The Grayson Waller Effect. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Mike Rome gives a grand introduction for Grayson Waller, who is already in the ring for The Grayson Waller Effect. Waller welcomes us to the first Grayson Waller Effect on SmackDown, and wants to get right to business as he brings out his guest – AJ Styles.

Styles is out to a pop as Cole promotes Styles vs. Seth Rollins for the WWE World Heavyweight Title at Nigh of Champions. Barrett predicts Rollins will win the title. Waller welcomes AJ and recalls their interaction in WWE NXT, when AJ told him to try and be Phenomenal for 20 years. Waller calls AJ a firs ballot WWE Hall of Famer, and asks him what it would mean to win the title. AJ talks about being out of action for a few months, and this was the longest period of time he’s been out in his career. AJ says all he could think about was getting back in the ring.

AJ says when he got cleared, all he did was get after it, training harder than anyone. He knew there would be an opportunity, and here it is. He wants this title more than the air he breathes. Waller says he just got goosebumps. AJ says Rollins is off on a movie set. AJ is happy for Rollins but he hopes he’s training and getting ready. AJ guarantees he’s ready. Waller goes on and says he’s more excited for the end of Styles vs. Rollins… when Rollins is announced as the new champion. AJ and Waller face off and have words now as Waller’s music starts up. The segment ended fairly quickly.

– We go backstage to The LWO. They are talking about The Usos and tonight’s main event. Santos Escobar says Rey Mysterio is a WWE Hall of Famer and Latinos around the world need to know about The LWO. Joaquin Wilde says The Usos are good, but tonight The LWO will prove they are better. Rey says The Usos will find out what happens when you mess with The LWO.

The Street Profits vs. LA Knight and Rick Boogs

We go back to the ring and out comes The Street Profits – Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and out comes LA Knight with a mic. LA warned everyone that he was focused on winning gold, and that means the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles are not safe either. LA says then he saw The Profits come to his show talking crap, and he knew he could beat them with anyone. LA says that’s what he’s going to do tonight, pick up a win with this man… the music hits and out comes Rick Boogs.

Ford and Boogs start things off with Ford mocking Boogs. They collide with Ford hitting clotheslines but it barely does anything to Boogs. Boogs misses a shot but catches Ford in mid-air. Boogs presses Ford high above his head, and pumps him as the crowd counts.

Boogs then tosses Ford to the corner. The Profits look on as Boogs starts “Boogin’ Out!” in the middle of the ring like a mad man. Dawkins comes in but Boogs also over-powers him, running over him with a shoulder. Boogs curls Dawkins now as fans count. Boogs with a big fall-away slam. Knight tags in but Boogs wasn’t ready to leave. They hit a double shoulder tackle.

Dawkins with a jawbreaker to Knight but Knight catches him with a running powerslam. LA with the leaping elbow drop for a close 2 count. Boogs tags in but Dawkins blocks the double team. Ford tags in with a flying crossbody on both opponents. Ford drops Knight to send him to the floor, then unloads on Boogs with strikes. Knight is stunned on the apron by a Ford kick.

Boogs charges but Ford moves and Boogs accidentally knocks Knight off the apron to the floor. Ford runs the ring and leaps out to take both opponents down. Dawkins brings Boogs back in and hits Sky High. Ford tags in and hits the top rope Frogsplash on Boogs for the pin to win.

Winners: The Street Profits

– After the match, Ford and Dawkins stand tall as the music hits. We go to replays. Knight helps Boogs up in the middle of the ring but then lays him out with the BFT.

– We see how Cameron Grimes debuted with a squash win over Baron Corbin last week. Grimes is with Megan Morant backstage now. He says he never would have believed his name would be associated with one of the fastest wins in WWE history. Grimes feels like he’s living the dream on SmackDown. He knows he made a huge splash last week but he won’t stop, he’s determined and focused to go straight to the top. Grimes says he wants to go straight to the moon. He laughs and walks off.

– We see The Usos pacing around backstage. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Karrion Kross is backstage with Scarlett. Kross says justice is blind, surely it must be because Kross is the imminent threat to justice and he had absolutely no idea. Do you? Alan? Scarlett holds up a tarot card for Alan, or AJ Styles. Tik, tok.

– The announcers hype Brock Lesnar vs. Cody Rhodes.

NXT Tag Team Champions Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn vs. Valentina Feroz and Yulisa Leon

We go back to the ring and out comes NXT Tag Team Champions Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn for this non-title match. NXT’s Valentina Feroz and Yulisa Leon are already out.

Fyre starts off with Leon and dominates. Dawn tags in and they keep control. Feroz is brought in but Dawn unloads on her. Fyre tags in and they stalk Feroz now. They hit the Gory Bomb Russian leg sweep combo and Fyre covers for the easy win.

Winners: Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre

– After the match, Fyre and Dawn stand tall as the music hits. We go to replays.

– Cole says Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez had to relinquish the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles due to last week’s injury to Liv. RAW in two weeks will feature a Fatal 4 Way to crown new champions – Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler vs. Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville vs. Bayley and IYO SKY vs. Rodriguez and a partner of her choosing. Raquel is backstage with Kayla Braxton now. Raquel gives a shout-out to her partner Liv, and says she is still a champion for how she pulled through last week. She says giving the titles up was the hardest thing she’s done in her career, but she is not giving up and Liv is not replaceable. Bayley and SKY interrupt. They mock Raquel and say Dakota Kai suffered an even worse injury. Bayley says if Raquel can find an idiot to team with her, she and SKY will be waiting for them in the ring next week.

– We go back to the ring and out comes WWE United States Champion Austin Theory. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Theory welcomes us to Austin Theory Live. He brags some and says he expected respect when he came to SmackDown last week because of the Legends he’s bodied. He brings up the tournament match and how he was disrespected by Sheamus and Bobby Lashley. Theory says they both knew he would’ve went on to win the WWE World Heavyweight Title a Night of Champions. Theory rants some about Lashley and then goes on about Sheamus until the music hits and out comes The Celtic Warrior.

Sheamus faces off with Theory. Sheamus then walks over to get a mic. Theory says Sheamus must have something to say. Sheamus immediately turns back around and levels Theory with a big Brogue Kick. Sheamus exits the ring to a pop.

– The Usos are backstage warming up. Paul Heyman walks up and says Roman Reigns forgives them both. They think this means Reigns will be a ringside for them tonight, but that’s not the case. Heyman makes excuses for why Reigns won’t be out there, then says come on, it’s The LWO, you guys got this. Don’t make it a prediction, make it a spoiler. Jey Uso walks off, Jimmy Uso sizes Heyman up and then walks off.

The Usos vs. The LWO

We go back to the ring for tonight’s main event and out comes The LWO – Santos Escobar and 2023 WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and out comes The Usos – Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso. Jey and Rey start things off. Jey quickly tags out and they beat Rey down in their corner with quick offense.