Liv Morgan & Dakota Kai injured, WWE to crown new women’s tag team champions on 5/29

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez have relinquished the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles.

As we’ve noted, Morgan suffered an undisclosed injury as she and Rodriguez retained over Bayley and Dakota Kai on last week’s SmackDown. The only thing reported is that Morgan and others were banged up coming out of last week’s title match. Morgan and Rodriguez were to defend against Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville on this week’s RAW, but the bout was nixed due to Morgan’s injury, and Rodriguez defeated Green in singles action instead, but was then attacked by Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler after the match.

In an update, Michael Cole announced on tonight’s SmackDown that Morgan will miss a considerable amount of in-ring action, so she and Rodriguez were forced to relinquish the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles.

New WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions will be crowned on the May 29 post-Night of Champions RAW with a Fatal 4 Way. The title match will feature Rodriguez and a partner of her choosing vs. Green and Deville vs. Rousey and Baszler vs. Bayley and IYO SKY.

Cole noted that Morgan was injured by a corner kick she took from Kai, which you can see below.

Bayley and SKY later confronted Rodriguez backstage, and challenged her to find a partner to wrestle them on next Friday’s Night of Champions go-home episode. Her partner will be Shotzi. Bayley also mentioned that Kai suffered an injury last Friday, but no other details were provided.