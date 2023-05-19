Impact announces Under Siege pre-show match

Joe Hendry will defend the Impact Digital Media Championship against Dirty Dango on the Countdown To Under Siege pre-show later this month.

Impact’s Under Siege PPV is scheduled for Friday 5/26 at the Western Fair District Agriplex in London, Ontario, Canada. Here is the updated lineup-

–Countdown To Under Siege Digit Media Championship Match: Joe Hendry (C) vs. Dirty Dango

–Impact World Tag Team Championship Match: Ace Austin & Chris Bey vs. Mark Andrews & Flash Morgan Webster w/ Dani Luna

–Singles Match: Nick Aldis vs. Kenny King

–Trios Match: Deaner, Kon & Angels vs. Sami Callihan, Rich Swann and one partner of Sami’s choosing

–Open Contract Match: Trinity vs. TBA

–#1 Contender’s Six-Way: Frankie Kazarian vs. Moose vs. Yuya Uemura vs. Alex Shelley vs. Jonathan Gresham vs. Eddie Edwards

–X Division Championship Match: Trey Miguel (C) vs. Chris Sabin

–Last Chance Knockouts Championship Match: Deonna Purrazzo (C) vs. Jordynne Grace

–Impact World Championship No DQ Match: Steve Maclin (C) vs. PCO