Hulk Hogan vs Gawker Rich & Shameless episode rating

May 19, 2023 - by Colin Vassallo

Photo Credit: Jerod Harris//Getty Images

The Hulk Hogan vs Gawker episode of Rich & Shameless on TNT this past Wednesday drew 854,000 viewers, way more than anyone ever expected.

The show did have the lead-in of the NBA Playoffs so that helped boost up the numbers, at least in the first quarter hour, but whatever the reason, viewers stayed tuned in despite the show starting at 11:45PM.

The episode ranked higher than Dynamite on the top 50 cable chart as the show did a 0.30 in the 18-49 demo.

