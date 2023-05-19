Bad Bunny says Backlash was one of the biggest and best moments of his life

In a 13-minute interview with Apple Music, global music superstar Bad Bunny described how he felt he was going to die after the Puerto Rico street fight at Backlash earlier this month.

Bunny impressed the fans with a fantastic display against Damian Priest, took some wicked bumps, and held his own against a seasoned professional. With the help of the LWO and two Puerto Rican legends, Carlito and Savio Vega, he also won the match.

“I suffered. I got hurt. My back. My whole body, bro, my whole body,” Bunny told Zane Lowe. “I felt that I was going to die after that match. I was really scared about it. I was, ‘Oh no, I’m going to die.’ I really thought that I was going to die after that match but it’s part of it.”

Bunny said that he thought his WrestleMania involvement was his favorite moment of his life but the Backlash fight in Puerto Rico was another level.

“It was really one of the biggest and best moments of my life. I really enjoyed the fight,” he said.

He described the whole night at Backlash as insane and crazy, adding, “What happened that night, I’m never going to forget it.”