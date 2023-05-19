5/19/23 WWE NXT house show results from Tampa, FL
– Thea Hail d Kelani Jordan
#NXTTAMPA test of strength let's go @theahail_wwe pic.twitter.com/d5iBR3zRMf
— Alex Youssef (@AlexanderGaeta) May 19, 2023
– Hank Walker and Tank Ledger d Kale Dixon and Luca Crusifino
– Eddy Thorpe d Damon Kemp
– Joe Gacy d Tiller Bucktrot
– Lola Vice d Franki Carissa
– NXT Tag Team Champions Gallus: Mark and Joe Coffey / Wolfgang d Trick Williams / Dragon Lee / Bryson Montana
6-man/trios: @_trickwilliams, @dragonlee95 & @BrysonWwe vs. Gallus (@Joe_Coffey, @m_coffey90 & @WolfgangYoung) #NXTTampa pic.twitter.com/3SCh2kkGCd
— Marcus Jackson (@marcusdj813) May 20, 2023
– Ivy Nile / Lyra Valkyria / Dani Palmer d Lash Legend / Jakara Jackson / Cora Jade
– Channing (Stacks) Lorenzo d Oro Mensah
– Roxanne Perez d Kiana James
– NXT N.A. Champion Wes Lee and Axiom d Noam Dar and Dabba Kato
source: WRESTLING BODYSLAM . COM