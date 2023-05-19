5/19/23 WWE NXT house show results from Tampa, FL

May 19, 2023 - by Steve Gerweck

– Thea Hail d Kelani Jordan

– Hank Walker and Tank Ledger d Kale Dixon and Luca Crusifino

– Eddy Thorpe d Damon Kemp

– Joe Gacy d Tiller Bucktrot

– Lola Vice d Franki Carissa

– NXT Tag Team Champions Gallus: Mark and Joe Coffey / Wolfgang d Trick Williams / Dragon Lee / Bryson Montana

– Ivy Nile / Lyra Valkyria / Dani Palmer d Lash Legend / Jakara Jackson / Cora Jade

– Channing (Stacks) Lorenzo d Oro Mensah

– Roxanne Perez d Kiana James

– NXT N.A. Champion Wes Lee and Axiom d Noam Dar and Dabba Kato

