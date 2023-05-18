Updates on the NXT Battleground lineup

Two new matches have been announced for the upcoming NXT Battleground PLE. Noam Dar will defend the Heritage Cup against Dragon Lee under British Rounds Rules, and Ilja Dragunov vs. Dijak will be held under a Last Man Standing stipulation.

The NXT Battleground PLE is scheduled for Sunday 5/28 at the Tsongas Center in Lowell, MA. Here is the updated card-

–NXT Championship Match: Carmelo Hayes (C) vs. Bron Breakker

–NXT North American Championship Triple Threat Match: Wes Lee (C) vs. Joe Gacy vs. Tyler Bate

–NXT Women’s Championship Tournament Finals: Tiffany Stratton or Roxanne Perez vs. Cora Jade or Lyra Valkyria

–Last Man Standing Match: Ilja Dragunov vs. Dijak

–Heritage Cup Match: Noam Dar (C) vs. Dragon Lee [British Rounds Rules]