Updates on the NXT Battleground lineup

May 18, 2023 - by Staff

Two new matches have been announced for the upcoming NXT Battleground PLE. Noam Dar will defend the Heritage Cup against Dragon Lee under British Rounds Rules, and Ilja Dragunov vs. Dijak will be held under a Last Man Standing stipulation.

The NXT Battleground PLE is scheduled for Sunday 5/28 at the Tsongas Center in Lowell, MA. Here is the updated card-

NXT Championship Match: Carmelo Hayes (C) vs. Bron Breakker

NXT North American Championship Triple Threat Match: Wes Lee (C) vs. Joe Gacy vs. Tyler Bate

NXT Women’s Championship Tournament Finals: Tiffany Stratton or Roxanne Perez vs. Cora Jade or Lyra Valkyria

Last Man Standing Match: Ilja Dragunov vs. Dijak

Heritage Cup Match: Noam Dar (C) vs. Dragon Lee [British Rounds Rules]

