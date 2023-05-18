Updated WWE Night of Champions lineup

WWE has announced that Bianca Belair will defend the RAW Women’s Championship against Asuka at Night of Champions in a WrestleMania rematch.

WWE Night of Champions is scheduled for Saturday 5/27 at the SuperDome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Here is the updated lineup-

–WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: AJ Styles vs. Seth Rollins

–RAW Women’s Championship Match: Bianca Belair (C) vs. Asuka

–Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Match: Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn (C) vs. Roman Reigns & Solo Sikoa

–WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: GUNTHER (C) vs. Mustafa Ali

-Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar

-Becky Lynch vs. Trish Stratus