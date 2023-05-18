Tiffany Stratton and Matt Hardy notes

– In an interview with Not Sam Wrestling (via Fightful), Tiffany Stratton spoke about her goals whenever she gets called up to the WWE main roster. She noted that she wants to be an actual threat and not pushed aside in favor of other talent. Stratton is currently in NXT, taking part in the NXT Women’s title tournament.

She said: “I want to, when I get called up, I want to be a threat. I want to be someone that is like, ‘Oh crap, Tiffany is here, she is ready.’ I don’t want to be called up and be pushed to the side for a little bit. I want to be called up and be a threat to everyone. If I have another year in NXT and make a name for myself and hold some gold, maybe, I feel like I can be at that level.“

– During his podcast, AEW star Matt Hardy was asked if he thinks the company is only appealing to their hardcore audience and not enough to casual fans. Here was Matt’s response…

“That’s a positive for AEW without a doubt that the Turner folk are all about the hardcore pro wrestling fan base. The hardcore fan base, they’re gonna tune in each and every week, even if they complain about the show, even if they pretend to hate the show, whatever it may be, they’re gonna tune in because at the end of the day, they love pro wrestling. Those are the fans that you always have to appreciate because they are always going to be there.”

“You know, me, I’m a big advocate, especially after being around for 31 years, I do think to grow the pro wrestling fan base of AEW, I do think we need to appeal to some more casual fans who might not be all about just the wrestling and the five star matches. I think you can garner some fans and gain some fans by having characters that are on a journey that is extremely compelling. I think that is something that is important and that is done in AEW. I’m not acting like it isn’t done. That is done in AEW, but I still think at the end of the day, AEW focuses on giving a great wrestling product when it’s all said and done. I think that’s cool that the people from Warner Media and Turner that they’re leaning into that and that’s what they approve of.”

