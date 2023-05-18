The wrestling world mourns the death of “Superstar” Billy Graham

The wrestling world was mourning the death of “Superstar” Billy Graham today after news came out that he passed out late in the evening yesterday.

WWE paid tribute to their former champion and Hall of Famer with a nice post on their website while also announcing his death on Twitter. “WWE is saddened to learn that WWE Hall of Famer ‘Superstar’ Billy Graham has passed away. We extend our condolences to Graham’s family, friends, and fans,” said the statement.

AEW also mentioned Graham’s passing during Dynamite last night and tweeted, “AEW joins the wrestling world in mourning the passing of Superstar Billy Graham. Our thoughts are with his family, his friends and his fans.”

The NWA wrote that it is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of the legendary Superstar Billy Graham. The statement described him as the person who singularly embodied a spirit that forever changed the sport and stood as a transcendental figure in all of media. “Our condolences to all who loved and revered him,” the NWA wrote.

Graham’s death was also picked up by the mainstream media, with CNN, New York Post, TMZ, USA Today, CBS, and many others picking up the story.

Other former colleagues of Billy Graham took to social media to remember him.

Jesse Ventura: “There wouldn’t be a Jesse “The Body” Ventura without the in-ring success and trailblazing showmanship of Superstar Billy Graham. One of my proudest wrestling memories was having the honor of being inducted into the same WWE Hall of Fame class as Graham. Rest In Power Superstar.”

Paul Heyman: “Before Billy Graham, performers in WWWF / WWF / WWE were known as professional wrestlers. After Billy Graham left his mark, Vincent Kennedy McMahon decided everyone would be a WWE Superstar. A most heartfelt RIP to the man of the hour, the man with the power, too sweet to be sour!”

The Iron Sheik: “SUPERSTAR BILLY GRAHAM. ONE OF MY FIRST TEACHERS OF THE HEAT. THE REAL LEGEND BUBBA. HE LOVE ME I LOVE HIM. TOGETHER WE HIT THE GYM AND SHOCK THE EARTH. I LOVE YOU FOREVER BROTHER. RIP”

Jake “The Snake” Roberts: Trendsetter, trailblazer, and icon. RIP Superstar. There will never be another like him.

Diamond Dallas Page: “Super bummed out to hear that one of teenage Hero’s one of the true “Towers of Power, Man of the Hour, too Sweet to be Sour” SUPERSTAR BILLY GRAHAM is on a ventilator. Much love and respect, bro! God Bless you brother.”

Sgt. Slaughter: “Eldridge Wayne Coleman. A master on the microphone & one of the “greatest” promo’s in our glorious business. R.I.P. Superstar Billy Graham.”

Honky Tonk Man: “Condolences go out to the Superstar Billy Graham family. HTM and Billy met in Memphis many years ago. We became friends. Such a nice guy to be around. God Bless you!”