Spoilers: AEW Rampage tapings from 5/17

The 5/19 AEW Rampage was taped tonight in Austin, TX. Here are spoilers-

-The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn defeated Ari Daivari, Josh Woods and Tony Nese

-AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill retained over Dani B. Mark Sterling then issued an Open Challenge, which was answered by hometown star Jennacide, who came out on top but couldn’t win the title. Sterling called for another opponent but out came Taya Valkyrie. Taya knocked Leila Grey out and dropped Jade, then stood over her and issued a challenge for Double Or Nothing

-The Hardys and Isiah Kassidy came to the ring for a promo but Ethan Page interrupted, allowing The Gunns to sneak attack and lay the babyfaces out. Page issued a challenge and a six-man match was made for Double Or Nothing

-Dustin Rhodes defeated Bishop Kaun. Dustin bled heavily from his head, and got a big hometown pop

-The Blackpool Combat Club (ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli, Jon Moxley, Wheeler Yuta) defeated Bandido, Chuck Taylor and Trent Beretta. Yuta pinned Taylor to win