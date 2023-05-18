Locations for first few weeks of Collision announced

AEW President Tony Khan announced that the location of the first Collision show will be revealed next week. The plan was the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, so if that changes next week, you will know that there’s really something going on with Punk and AEW.

Meanwhile, the locations of the following five weeks were revealed, with Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena hosting the June 24 show. The following week it will be taped on Thursday at the FirstOntario Centre in Hamilton. On July 8 it’s in Regina, Saskatchewan and on July 15 it’s at the Calgary Saddledome. The Prudential Center in Newark will then host the July 22 episode.

Collision will not always be live and will have occasional tapings on Thursday nights.

Tickets are available at Ticketmaster for all shows.

Collision was announced yesterday at the Warner Bros. Discovery upfronts and it will air weekly on Saturdays at 8PM ET.