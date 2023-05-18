Real name: Lea Mitchell

Height: 5’5″

Weight:

Date of birth:

From: Boynton Beach, FL

Pro debut: May 9, 2023

Trained by: WWE Performance Center

Finishing move:

Biography

– Prior to beginning her wrestling career, Mitchell was a standout gymnast at Michigan State University

– Mitchell signed with WWE via their Next In Line initiative in August 2022

– In May 2023, Mitchell was given the ringname ‘Kelani Jordan’ and debuted on NXT Level Up on the May 9th episode, losing to Wendy Choo

– A week later, Jordan & Choo defeated Elektra Lopez & Lola Vice