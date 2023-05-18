Kelani Jordan
Real name: Lea Mitchell
Height: 5’5″
Weight:
Date of birth:
From: Boynton Beach, FL
Pro debut: May 9, 2023
Trained by: WWE Performance Center
Finishing move:
Biography
– Prior to beginning her wrestling career, Mitchell was a standout gymnast at Michigan State University
– Mitchell signed with WWE via their Next In Line initiative in August 2022
– In May 2023, Mitchell was given the ringname ‘Kelani Jordan’ and debuted on NXT Level Up on the May 9th episode, losing to Wendy Choo
– A week later, Jordan & Choo defeated Elektra Lopez & Lola Vice