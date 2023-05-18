Karen Jarrett helps Jeff Jarrett in attack on FTR

May 18, 2023 - by James Walsh

During last night’s edition of AEW Dynamite, Karen Jarrett made her debut with the company when she helped out her husband Jeff. Jeff was on the verge of getting hit with FTR’s Big Rig when Karen showed up in the ring and delivered a low blow. This allowed Team Jarrett to lay out FTR with guitar shots.

