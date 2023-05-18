CM Punk Issues Statement Bashing Brian Alvarez by Name

AEW officially confirmed the new weekly Collision show for Saturday nights but there was no mention of CM Punk despite rumors of him being the show’s focal point. Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline.com tweeted that “there is definitely a story with this CM Punk deal” and said “it’s not impossible that this deal has fallen through” during his podcast.

On Wednesday evening, Punk wrote the following statement via his Instagram account…

“Look everyone, Bryan Alverez doesn’t like it when misinformed internet trolls make up rumors about him so please stop making up rumors and stories for clicks while Bryan makes up rumors and stories for clicks okay? He’s married for gods sake! By gawd that man has a family!!! (Bryan alverez shut the f*** up and stop talking about me challenge day 1)

Friendly reminder: I haven’t been on tv in nine months and y’all still just can’t stop talking about me. Maybe stop, you’ll feel better. Love, hate, it’s all the same. I don’t enjoy being the sole person that props up entire misinformed clickbait industry based on toxic gossip from lying sources, but what can you do? When you’re the king, it comes with the crown.”