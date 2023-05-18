Anarchy in the Arena returns to Double or Nothing 2023

The Anarchy in the Arena match is returning at Double or Nothing and you can expect bedlam as The Elite take on the Blackpool Combat Club in a four-on-four match.

The match was announced in the final segment of last night’s Dynamite which kicked off with Don Callis explaining his actions from last week. Omega came out and tried to attack him but security held off Omega with the BCC coming in to gang up on him.

In the ring, the BCC stood tall but The Young Bucks came out with some weapons and posed at the top of the stage with Omega. Then the crowd went nuts as Hangman Page’s theme song started and Page came out – with an eyepatch – and stood next to The Elite.

A brawl ensued with Page, Omega, Young Bucks, Yuta, Danielson, Castagnoli, and Moxley all beating the crap out of each other. The BCC bolted and then Page took the mic and said that they are The Elite and at Double or Nothing it would be Anarchy in the Arena.

The last Anarchy in the Arena also took place at last year’s Double or Nothing, with the BCC involved in it against the Jericho Appreciation Society in a five-on-five match.