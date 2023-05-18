AEW International title up for grabs in a 21-man Blackjack Battle Royal

Orange Cassidy will have his hands full at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view because he’s defending his AEW International title against not one, not two, not three…but against 20 other AEW stars!

Cassidy will be part of a 21-man Blackjack Battle Royal after he laid out a challenge on Dynamite for anyone to step forward to fight him. Later in the broadcast, Renee Paquette announced that 20 from the AEW roster wanted a shot so a battle royal was made official.

The champion will have to outlast everyone to retain his title otherwise somebody else is leaving Las Vegas with some additional weight in their luggage.

Cassidy has been champion for 217 days, 154 of which as the All-Atlantic champ.