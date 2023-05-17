WWE Raw rating/viewership for this week

Monday’s live edition of WWE RAW drew an average of 1.716 million viewers on the USA Network, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

This is down 3.86% from last week’s 1.785 million viewers for the post-Draft and post-Backlash episode.

For this week’s show, the first hour drew 1.694 million viewers (last week’s hour 1 – 1.779 million), the second hour drew 1.820 million viewers (last week’s hour 2 – 1.905 million) and the final hour drew 1.633 million viewers (last week’s hour 3 – 1.670 million viewers).

Monday’s RAW drew a 0.58 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is up 13.72% from last week’s 0.51 key demo rating. The 0.58 key demo rating represents 752,000 18-49 viewers, which is up 12.24% from the 670,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.51 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

RAW ranked #2 for the night on the Cable Top 150 with the 0.58 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is up from last week’s #4 ranking.

RAW ranked #8 for the day in viewership on cable this week, behind the Seattle vs. Dallas NHL Playoffs game on ESPN at 8pm, The Five, Rachel Maddow Show, Jesse Watters Primetime, Special Report with Bret Baier, Hannity, and Last Word. This is up from last week’s #9 ranking for the night in viewership on cable. The Dallas vs. Seattle NHL Playoffs game topped the night on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.97 key demo rating, also drawing the 2.746 million viewers to top the night on cable in viewership.

Monday’s RAW drew the lowest total audience since March 13. This was the fifth-lowest total audience of the year so far, and the fifth-highest key demo rating of the year so far, tied with one other. This week’s total audience was under the 2022 average, while the key demo rating was over. This week’s RAW viewership was down 3.86% from last week’s episode, while this week’s key demo rating was up 13.72% from last week.

Monday’s RAW viewership was down 1.20% from the same week in 2022, while the 18-49 key demo rating was up 28.88% from the same week in 2022.

Jeopardy! Masters on ABC drew an average of 5.795 million viewers on broadcast TV at 8pm, while The Neighborhood drew 4.921 million viewers on CBS, The Voice drew 5.606 million viewers on NBC, 911 drew 4.321 million viewers on FOX, CW’s All American drew 390,000 viewers, Telemundo’s Top Chef VIP drew 1.003 million viewers, and Univision’s Perdona Nuestros Pecados drew 1.199 million viewers, all in the 8pm hour on broadcast TV. Jeopardy! Masters drew the top key demo rating of the night with a 0.66, while NCIS on CBS drew the top viewership of the night with the 6.657 million, also drawing a 0.44 key demo rating.

Monday’s live edition of WWE RAW aired from the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina, with the following line-up announced head of time – Cody Rhodes responding to Brock Lesnar’s Night of Champions challenge, Becky Lynch addressing WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus, Shinsuke Nakamura vs. The Miz, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez defending against Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville, WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER making his official debut as a RAW Superstar, plus a Battle Royal to determine the new #1 contender to GUNTHER for Night of Champions. The main event ended up being Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn vs. Finn Balor and Damian Priest in a non-title match.