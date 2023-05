Below is the current lineup for the WWE NXT Battleground PLE scheduled for Sunday 5/28 at the Tsongas Center in Lowell, MA-

–NXT Championship Match: Carmelo Hayes (C) vs. Bron Breakker

–NXT North American Championship Triple Threat Match: Wes Lee (C) vs. Joe Gacy vs. Tyler Bate

–NXT Women’s Championship Tournament Finals: Tiffany Stratton or Roxanne Perez vs. Cora Jade or Lyra Valkyria