News for tonight’s AEW Dynamite

Tonight’s AEW Dynamite on TBS will air live from the Moody Center in Austin, Texas as the Road to Double Or Nothing continues.

Dynamite will be headlined by Chris Jericho vs. Roderick Strong in a Falls Count Anywhere match. Adam Cole and The Jericho Appreciation Society will be banned from the arena during the bout. Tonight’s Dynamite will also include a follow-up to today’s announcement on TNT, which is believed to be a new AEW TV deal and the new AEW Collision show.

AEW has announced the following card for tonight:

* Sammy Guevara vs. TBA

* “Jungle Boy” Jack Perry vs. Rush

* Don Callis will explain why he turned on Kenny Omega

* Jay White vs. Ricky Starks

* The Outcasts (Saraya, Toni Storm, Ruby Soho) vs. AEW Women’s World Champion Jamie Hayter, Britt Baker and Hikaru Shida

* Chris Jericho vs. Roderick Strong in a Falls Count Anywhere Match. Adam Cole and The Jericho Appreciation Society will be banned from the arena

* A follow-up to Wednesday’s “important announcement” on TNT