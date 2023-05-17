Montez Ford and Bianca Belair at Disney upfronts with Pat McAfee

While WWE had no presence at either the NBC Universal or FOX upfront events this week, it did have an interesting presence at the Disney upfront event.

Raw Women’s champion Bianca Belair and her husband and one-half of the Street Profits, Montez Ford, were present at the event and they were also joined by Pat McAfee.

McAfee was a big winner as the popular commentator and former NFL player announced that he is leaving FanDuel and joining ESPN full time, moving The Pat McAfee Show to ESPN. McAfee had a $120 million contract with FanDuel and was halfway through his deal.

His show will air on ESPN, ESPN+ and YouTube once the move happens in the fall.