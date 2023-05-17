Limited single seats for Smackdown and MITB to be released

A limited number of single seats for Smackdown and Money In The Bank at London’s O2 Arena will go on sale this coming Friday at 10AM GMT at

AXS and Ticketmaster UK. These tickets will be released after the final few combo tickets will be taken off the market on Thursday at 3PM GMT.

When WWE announced Money In The Bank and later Smackdown at the same arena, only combo tickets went on sale. Both shows are at over 17,000

and nearly sold out but the remaining combo tickets are being sold at well over £400 and £500.

The Undisputed WWE Universal champion RomanReigns has also been added to the Money In The Bank marketing material so the champ will likely be wrestling on the show.